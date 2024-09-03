Nicki Minaj is returning to Philadelphia for the second time on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour this week. IN FACT - Wednesday night's show kicks off the second leg of the tour, which has already zigzagged the globe making headlines.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Wells Fargo Center in Philly We've got that here.

What Time Does the Nicki Minaj Concert in Philadelphia Start?

We expect parking lots to open around 5:00 p.m. with doors to the Wells Fargo Center opening at 8:00 p.m.

Special guests, Bia and Skillibeng are joining Nicki on the tour.

Per our best guesstimates, we think Nicki will hit the stage around 10:15 p.m. Click here to see more about that. Plan on a kind of late evening!

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.

What Will Nicki Minaj's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.

I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think her setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Music track: Gag City

I’m the Best (shortened)

Barbie Dangerous

FTCU

Beep Beep

Hard White (shortened)

Press Play

Pink Birthday

Feeling Myself

Favorite (Shortened)

Cowgirl

RNB

High School

Needle

Chun-Li

Red Ruby Da Sleeze

Barbie World

Roman’s Revenge (Shortened)

Monster (Kanye West cover)

Fallin 4 U

Right Thru Me

Save Me (Shortened)

Here I Am (Shortened)

Let Me Calm Down

Nicki Hendrix (Shortened)

Super Freaky Girl

Anaconda

Pink Friday Girls

Super Bass

The Night Is Still Young

Moment 4 Life

Starships

Encore: Everybody