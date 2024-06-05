SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Niall Horan’s Philadelphia Setlist for TD Pavilion at the Mann

SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Niall Horan’s Philadelphia Setlist for TD Pavilion at the Mann

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

We’ve been waiting for this show since it was announced last spring. Niall Horan brings ‘The Show’ to the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Some fans want to know EVERYTHING (including the setlist). We understand that others don’t, so we’ll warn you that there are MANY spoilers posted below.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

If you’re looking for logistic information (like set times, parking info, baggage policy & more), you can click here.

What Is Niall Horan’s Setlist for ‘The Show’ in Philadelphia

This is an INCREDIBLE setlist. So we can’t wait to dig into it with you. Niall’s setlist has varied a bit by city (so far) as well. So it’s likely that this setlist we’ve pieced together (from studying other stops on the tour) will vary a bit on Tuesday night.

Here’s what we’re kind of expecting to see on Tuesday night:

Nice to Meet Ya
Small Talk/Edge of Seventeen
On the Loose
On a Night Like Tonight

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
loading...

The Show
Seeing Blind
Save My Life
Black and White
Put a Little Love on Me / Science (This song has varied by city)

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know for Niall Horan in Philadelphia

This Town
You Could Start a Cult
Heaven / Everywhere (This song has varied by city)
Night Changes / If You Leave Me (This song has varied by city
Stockholm Syndrome

Getty Images
loading...

Fire Away
Meltdown
Mirrors
Still

Encore:
Heartbreak Weather (this song has varied by city)
Slow Hands

If you're going to the show, have fun! It's sure to be a good time. Be sure to arrive on time as traffic around the arena can be tough ahead of a show. 

31 Camden Waterfront Concerts to Look Forward to in 2024

The spring/summer concert lineup along Camden Waterfront is looking really fun! Wait till you see everyone who's due to hit Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM