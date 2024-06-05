We’ve been waiting for this show since it was announced last spring. Niall Horan brings ‘The Show’ to the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Some fans want to know EVERYTHING (including the setlist). We understand that others don’t, so we’ll warn you that there are MANY spoilers posted below.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re looking for logistic information (like set times, parking info, baggage policy & more), you can click here.

What Is Niall Horan’s Setlist for ‘The Show’ in Philadelphia

This is an INCREDIBLE setlist. So we can’t wait to dig into it with you. Niall’s setlist has varied a bit by city (so far) as well. So it’s likely that this setlist we’ve pieced together (from studying other stops on the tour) will vary a bit on Tuesday night.

Here’s what we’re kind of expecting to see on Tuesday night:

Nice to Meet Ya

Small Talk/Edge of Seventeen

On the Loose

On a Night Like Tonight

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

The Show

Seeing Blind

Save My Life

Black and White

Put a Little Love on Me / Science (This song has varied by city)

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know for Niall Horan in Philadelphia

This Town

You Could Start a Cult

Heaven / Everywhere (This song has varied by city)

Night Changes / If You Leave Me (This song has varied by city

Stockholm Syndrome

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show Getty Images loading...

Fire Away

Meltdown

Mirrors

Still

Encore:

Heartbreak Weather (this song has varied by city)

Slow Hands

If you're going to the show, have fun! It's sure to be a good time. Be sure to arrive on time as traffic around the arena can be tough ahead of a show.