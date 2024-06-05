SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Niall Horan’s Philadelphia Setlist for TD Pavilion at the Mann
We’ve been waiting for this show since it was announced last spring. Niall Horan brings ‘The Show’ to the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Some fans want to know EVERYTHING (including the setlist). We understand that others don’t, so we’ll warn you that there are MANY spoilers posted below.
If you’re looking for logistic information (like set times, parking info, baggage policy & more), you can click here.
What Is Niall Horan’s Setlist for ‘The Show’ in Philadelphia
This is an INCREDIBLE setlist. So we can’t wait to dig into it with you. Niall’s setlist has varied a bit by city (so far) as well. So it’s likely that this setlist we’ve pieced together (from studying other stops on the tour) will vary a bit on Tuesday night.
Here’s what we’re kind of expecting to see on Tuesday night:
Nice to Meet Ya
Small Talk/Edge of Seventeen
On the Loose
On a Night Like Tonight
The Show
Seeing Blind
Save My Life
Black and White
Put a Little Love on Me / Science (This song has varied by city)
This Town
You Could Start a Cult
Heaven / Everywhere (This song has varied by city)
Night Changes / If You Leave Me (This song has varied by city
Stockholm Syndrome
Fire Away
Meltdown
Mirrors
Still
Encore:
Heartbreak Weather (this song has varied by city)
Slow Hands
If you're going to the show, have fun! It's sure to be a good time. Be sure to arrive on time as traffic around the arena can be tough ahead of a show.
