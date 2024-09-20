This dentist's office in Newtown, PA is like something straight out of a fairytale.

I have honestly NEVER seen a cooler dentist’s office in my life and I wish I could have gone there when I was a kid.

I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled upon a video that showed an actual indoor treehouse slide.

At first, I thought it had to be a play center or something, but no—it turns out it’s a dentist's office!

The place is called Newtown Dentistry, located in Newtown, PA.

They welcome both kids and adults, with dental care provided by expert doctors. Plus, there’s even an orthodontics practice under the same roof.

Walking into Newtown Dentistry feels like stepping into another world.

It’s the kind of place that turns a dental visit into something fun and exciting, instead of making it feel like a chore or something to dread!

The practice describes itself on its website as 'a different kind of kids' dentist, where children are encouraged to explore and play while receiving top-notch care from compassionate pediatric dental experts.'

There are a ton of different rooms that are decked out in different themes.

If you look here, there's a completely decorated under-the-sea room that looks like it's used to X-rays I would assume.

If your child is a little afraid of the drntist this place will for sure help face that fear with one visit.

This place is truly unique and will blow you away from the moment you walk in. You can find more details about Newtown Dentistry right here!

