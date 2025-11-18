One of New Jersey's favorite TV personalities has landed a new full-time job on TV screens. The news that James Gregorio has a full-time TV job will be very welcome to many as we saw the outrage when he was abruptly let go from News 12 New Jersey in late 2023.

James Gregorio Departs New Jersey & Philadelphia TV

It's been a bit of a roller coaster for those of us who watched and loved TV's James Gregorio.

In early October 2023, News 12 New Jersey released the longtime on-air meteorologist as part of a larger series of layoffs at the time. Gregorio had been a part of the station since 1997. News 12 New Jersey is the state's only commercial-broadcast TV news network.

Following that, James began to freelance and fill in at TV stations in other cities.

For much of 2024 he worked as freelance meteorologist for WGRZ in Buffalo, NY (traveling back and forth), and he was frequently filling in at Philadelphia's NBC 10 for much of 2024 and 2025.

Now that's changed once again.

Meteorologist James Gregorio Moves to Tampa Bay, Florida

Of course, filling in on TV is not the same thing as a permanent role. So we were thrilled to see that he now has a full-time job once again. Gregorio has moved to Tampa Bay, FL where he is on-air at WTSP-TV (10 Tampa Bay News), a CBS affiliate.

James first shared the news on LinkedIn back in October, saying that he was excited and grateful for the new opportunity.

Of course, as transitions do it, it took some time for James to hit TV screens there. The exact shift(s) that James will be working are not immediately clear, but it sounds like he'll be on TV weekend mornings with additional shifts possible:

Since making his Florida debut, James went to thank his online fans for their well wishes as he made his debut in Central Florida.

It sounds like the Northeast's loss is Florida's gain on TV.