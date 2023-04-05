New Uber RideShare Lot Is Coming To Citizens Bank Park This Spring

Heading down to watch games at the Sports Complex in Philly is always so much fun, but if you’re catching a ride with Uber, Lyft, or any other rideshare company, it’s always a hot mess.

I’ve had to Uber home after a concert at the Wells Fargo Center and it’s always so hard to find your Uber driver because of the crowd of people that accumulates after the shows. If you’ve been through this struggle or frequently go through this struggle, things are looking up.

The Phillies announced that there will now be a new RideShare meeting spot for both Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center that will have you in your Uber or Lyft quicker and with much less stress according to thelibertyline.com.

Yesterday it was announced that the new Uber RideShare lot will be kicking off on April 20 and it will be a meeting area solely for fans using rideshare apps.

I personally think this is going to be super helpful and be super helpful for the drivers and fans trying to get where they’re going after any game or concert going on within the sports complex.

The Uber RideShare lot will be located in Lot T which is on the third base gate side of Citizens Bank Park according to phillyvoice.com. Apparently, there’s going to be an Uber-branded Lounge that includes a bunch of seating for people while they wait for their requested cars and even a charging station.

I think this is going to help the chaos of traffic after the games move just little smoother. Again, the Uber RideShare lot and lounge will be up and running on April 20th in Lot T of Citizens Bank Park.

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023 2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202