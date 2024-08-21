New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant For Wings

If there’s one thing about me it’s that I am such a foodie and being from New Jersey is the best!

You can’t find another place with the amount of amazing food that we get living here in The Garden State.

Between New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York City, there are so many amazing restaurants and meals to be had.

If you’re looking for the best hole-in-the-wall spot for wings in the Mercer County, New Jersey area, you’re overlooking this amazing bar in Hamilton, New Jersey has some of the greatest wings in the entire state

. In my opinion, you could go to the fanciest restaurant in the world and still get some mediocre wings.

If you want to truly get your hands on some super amazing buffalo wings, it’s always these little spots that are serving up the best.

First n Ten Sports Pub has some of the best wings in the entire state.

Not only can you hang out there for a cold drink and have fun with your friends, but the food is killer.

It has to be one of my favorite spots in the area for wings. First n Ten will usually post their specials to their Facebook account daily so that customers can see just what is on the menu at this amazing little pub.

You can try out their signature buffalo sauce or they even recently added new sauces to the menu including Mango Habanero, Nashville Hot, or Chupacabra.

If you’re in the Hamilton area, you really have to get yourself here.

These wings are without a doubt a must-try in The Garden State.

