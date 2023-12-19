1 Mercer County Town Makes Worst Place To Live in NJ List

I’ve grown up in New Jersey my entire life and I have to say, I can’t picture myself living anywhere else.

You can get to the beach, 2 major cities, the suburbs, and the Poconos all in just a few hours when living in New Jersey, so life is never boring! A list was just made by Money Inc which has officially named the 20 worst places to live throughout the state of New Jersey.

I’m sure if you look at this list and see your hometown, you may be a little hurt.

Money Inc has reported that in the “less salubrious destinations, unemployment and poverty rates are skyrocketing, while crime, drug dealing and other nefarious activities are getting worse by the day.”

If you’re looking to move to New Jersey, there is one Mercer County city that has officially made the list of the worst towns to live in in New Jersey.

The one Mercer County town that has made the list of the worst places in the state to live is Trenton! Trenton is our state’s capital and is full of so much history! It’s landed itself at #14 on the list.

