Thanksgiving will be here before we know it and let’s be so real right now, it’s all about the sides. I could go on and on about how much I love Thanksgiving dinner and how it’s my favorite meal of the year, but nowhere in that rant will I talk about how much I love Turkey.

I fill my plate with mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, and just about everything else. If you’re like me, then you know that the sides are where it’s at! It had me thinking, with all of the amazing staple sides families normally have on the table are Americans able to come to a general conscientious about which is the very best?

canva canva loading...

Yahoo reports a new poll was released by Campbell’s and it shows each state's favorite Thanksgiving side. I have to say, New Jersey has without a doubt come through with this one! If I had to pick a top 3 when it comes to Thanksgiving Day sides, it would have to be a 3-way tie between stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

Does the rest of the state agree with me though? Campbell’s and OnePoll conducted a survey of 5,000 Americans and the results reveal how we really are feeling about holiday side dishes. The results are in:

New Jersey’s Favorite Thanksgiving Day Side is Stuffing!

canva canva loading...

Stuffing is the winner in The Garden State this year! No matter if it’s Stove Top or homemade, stuffing is the best Thanksgiving side in my opinion. It doesn’t get much better than that. Make sure stuffing is part of your Thanksgiving Day spread or you may have some unhappy guests!

