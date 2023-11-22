4 NJ Stars Named Most Powerful Women in Reality TV

Variety has officially released its list of the 40 most powerful women on Reality TV for 2023 and a few New Jersey celebrities have been honored! The 3 that have gotten picked for this reality TV honor are also amongst good company along with the other 27 women who were honored on this yearly list. There are a lot more reality stars that come from The Garden State than you may realize! Which New Jersey icons have been honored with a spot on this list? You may be able to guess if you’re a Bravo or MTV fan.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Snooki is famous for starring on MTV’s Jersey Shore, a reality show that premiered back in 2009. Snooki has also starred on spin-off shows like Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Snooki, and Jwoww along with hosting reality shows like How Far is Tattoo Far and Messyness. She’s been honored alongside one of her Jersey Shore besties on this list.

Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

'Jwoww' got her start on MTV’s Jersey Shore back in 2009. Since then, she’s starred alongside her Jersey Shore best friend, Snooki on shows like Snooki and Jwoww and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Teresa Guidice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Teresa Guidice is also being honored on Variety’s 2023 list of most influential women in reality television. She’s been the star of Bravo’s Real Housewives Of New Jersey since the show started back in 2009.

Michelle Visage - Ru Paul's Drag Race

Michelle Visage is best known for her work as a judge on the competition show, Ru Paul's Drag Race. She's been a judge since season 3 of the show and has judged multiple Ru Paul's Drag Race spinoff shows as well. She's another star representing New Jersey on reality TV!

It’s safe to say the Jersey girls of reality TV are killing it this year!

