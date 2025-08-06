“Spooky Season” is right around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about all of the fun Halloween things we get to do in the next few months. Halloween is my favorite holida,y and I just love everything about fall.

The pretty leaves falling, the cool and rainy nights, scary movie,s and everything else. One of my favorite things I love to do every single year at the beginning of fall is to go to one of my favorite stores, which is Spirit Halloween.

What Is Spirit Halloween?

Spirit pops up every year in vacant stores around different towns and sells some of the best Halloween decor that you can find. Every single year, there are new decorations, costumes, and even giant animatronics that you can buy to get yourself into the Halloween season.

I’m one of those people who will find my local Spirit store and just walk around for a while and browse. Sometimes I buy things, sometimes I don’t. I love to go to Starbucks before, get a pumpkin cream cold brew, and then walk around the store and just browse.

It’s seriously one of the best feelings in the world to me. If you’re like me and love all things Halloween, you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to start making your trips to Spirit in 2025.

When Will Spirit Halloween Open in 2025?

According to their website, a lot of stores are actually starting to open this month. Cherry Hill is opening a store on Route 70 this year (in the vacant Joann Fabric store), and the website says “Opening August”.

A few other stores are also listed as opening in August, while others just say “Opening Soon”. You can go to the official Spirit Halloween website to check your zip code and see if your exact location will be opening in August or not.

I can only assume that the “Coming Soon” locations either mean they don’t have an official opening date or they may be opening sometime in September. Halloween is such a fun time, especially in New Jersey, and I, for one, am ready for the fall months.

