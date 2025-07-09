Driving in New Jersey can be a little confusing for some people. If you're from out of state, it may be a little intimidating to you, and it makes complete sense. It can be rough out there.

If you’ve spent any time driving on the roads in New Jersey, there’s something that will pop up multiple times in just about every town. Roundabouts.

They’re found at busy intersections, in small towns, and even on back roads that used to have a simple four-way stop. Depending on who you ask, roundabouts are either a smart traffic solution or just plain confusing.

Some people love them. You don’t have to wait for a red light, and once you get the hang of it, you can keep traffic moving smoothly. Others say they’re more trouble than they’re worth, especially if you're not used to yielding or figuring out when it's your turn to go.

New Jersey drivers are known for being fast and assertive, so tossing a circular intersection into the mix shakes things up. Also, you’re not imagining it, more roundabouts are being built here than ever before.

So, why is New Jersey so obsessed with roundabouts?

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, roundabouts are being added because they’re proven to reduce accidents, improve traffic flow, and are more cost-effective than traditional traffic signals. Studies show that roundabouts lead to fewer serious crashes and help reduce delays, especially in areas with heavy congestion.

So while it might take a little adjusting, roundabouts are here to stay in New Jersey, whether you love them or not.

