We all know scams are everywhere these days.

You can’t check your phone, email, or even your mailbox without someone trying to trick you into clicking something sketchy or handing over personal info.

Also, with how often we all order packages, it’s getting easier for scammers to sneak into our texts pretending to be something they’re not.

That’s why New Jersey residents need to look out for this USPS scam that’s been making the rounds.

People across the country and right here in the Garden State are getting texts claiming there’s an issue with a package delivery.

Don't Fall For This Common USPS Scam

If you get a message like this, don’t fall for it.

The link doesn’t take you to a legit USPS page, it leads to a fake site set up to steal your personal or payment info.

The USPS has confirmed it will never send out random texts asking for sensitive information or links to update a delivery. If you didn’t sign up for text alerts, you shouldn’t be getting any from them.

If you do get one of these sketchy texts, don’t click the link.

Instead, forward it to 7726 (SPAM) and report it to spam@uspis.gov. And if you’re unsure about a delivery, just head to the official USPS site to check.

Stay safe and share this with your group chats. Scammers are getting good, but we can outsmart them.

