It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn.

The Powerball jackpot is officially at $747 million, which is absolutely insane. During the last drawing though, there were a few lucky winners in New Jersey, even a winner that went home with $1,000,000.

A ticket that was sold in Middlesex County at Milltown Convenience Deli and Grill was sold for a huge prize. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, February 4, drawing which had the lucky winner walking home with a second-tier prize of $1,000,000.

Powerball Drawing On Wednesday For 750 Million Is One Of The Biggest Jackpots In Game's History Getty Images loading...

This is so amazing when this happens once, but not only was there 1 winner from New Jersey, there were 5 more winners who went home with a huge chunk of change.

5 other tickets that were sold in New Jersey matched 4 out of the 5 white balls during the drawing, which had the lucky winners walking home with a third-tier prize of $50,000!

Those tickets were sold in East Rutherford, Garfield, Bayonne, Madison, and Paterson! The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 02, 08, 15, 19, and 58. Hopefully, someone from Jersey will go home with the $747 million after tonight's drawing at 11 pm.

If you haven’t gone out and gotten your tickets yet, it’s not too late! You still have just about 3 hours! For more Powerball updates, you can always check their official website. Good luck, New Jersey!

