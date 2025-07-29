Wedding planning can be an exhausting experience. You’ve scoped Pinterest boards, debated color palettes, and maybe even tried to track that Instagram hashtag trend.

There’s so much that goes into planning your big day, but one thing that tends to stress many couples out is the date. When it comes to the best month to get married in New Jersey, there’s one that stands out year after year.

Summer weddings always have their moment, and spring in the Garden State is undeniably beautiful. Think cherry blossoms in bloom, gentle breezes, and pastel florals everywhere. Fall? That’s when the trees start turning, and the light? It’s so stunning. Wedding pros frequently name both seasons as peak times for tying the knot in New Jersey

So, when is the most popular month to get married in New Jersey?

October tends to take the cake. It’s repeatedly ranked as the most popular wedding month in NJ by trusted sources like New Jersey Bride and NACE, thanks to the fall temperatures, fall foliage, and that perfect “cozy glam” vibe.

So if you’ve been leaning toward a fall wedding or if your venue or florist gives you that October whisper when you bring it up, they’re not wrong. A lot of people tend to say it’s the best time of year around here to tie the knot.

Pick October if you aim for a full guest list, beautiful photos, and vendors in high demand. Plan early, as this month books quickly in NJ.

