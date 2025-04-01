The New Jersey Beach Locals Want to Keep Secret This Summer

Spring is here in New Jersey, which means the warmer weather is approaching.

We’ve been suffering through the cold weather for long enough, and now there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Spring is such a great time of year in the Garden State because it’s basically just pre-summer.

Let’s be real—there’s nothing like spending your summer down at the Jersey Shore.

No matter what age you are, you can always have fun walking the boardwalks, eating fun treats, grabbing dinner by the bay, or even just relaxing on the beach for the day.

If you grew up in New Jersey, you know that Jersey Shore summers are just something that can’t be beat.

Best Summer Beaches in New Jersey

Of course, we all travel to the big beaches like Seaside Heights, Wildwood, Point Pleasant, and Atlantic City to check out the big rides, arcades, and beaches there.

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, there’s nothing like a long day of sitting on the beach, playing in the water, and then heading up to the arcade on the boardwalk to play some games.

Let’s face it—we all love the really overpopulated areas along the Jersey Shore, but sometimes, don’t you want to be a little more low-key and just relax?

There’s a beach town in New Jersey that’s definitely my favorite by far—and locals might be trying to keep it their own little secret.

What is there to do in Manasquan, New Jersey?

Manasquan is the beach you need to visit if you’re trying to get away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger beach towns.

While Manasquan isn’t “off the beaten path” by any means, it's a small town along the Jersey Shore that’s perfect for your summer beach trips.

It’s an adorable town with amazing restaurants like The Committed Pig and Antonio’s, where you can grab a bite after a long beach day.

Plus, you can get food right on the beach like Gee Gee’s Pizza and Playa Bowls.

Plus, if you’re looking to stay out at night for a drink and some partying, Leggetts Sand Bar and The Osprey are amazing bars that are just steps from the sand.

Don’t sleep on this amazing small town this summer!

