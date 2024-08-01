Are you at the point where it’s time to sit down and get your resume together? In your life, you’re most likely going to go through numerous different jobs and each time you’ll have to sit down at that computer, crack your fingers, and work oon fixing that resume.

Although we all wish we could just write whatever we wanted on our resumes, there is a certain standard you have to follow when you write about your duties or skills. Is there truly a legal side to all of this though?

If you were to stretch the truth just a little bit about your duties or skills from previous jobs, can you get into trouble with the law in New Jersey?

Well, it looks like you may want to avoid doing that according to this New Jersey law.

Is It Illegal To Lie On Your Resume in New Jersey?

According to the official law in New Jersey;

“The State of New Jersey treats resume falsification as a violation of NJSA 34:15-79 and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $10,000 fine, in addition to substantial civil penalties.” -Hilration.com

Did you realize that falsely stating tasks, skills, or certain jobs could cost you such a headache in New Jersey?

The next time you go to update your resume and go for that new job, make sure to be truthful. It’s not worth it! Anyway, good luck on that next job search adventure, New Jersey!

