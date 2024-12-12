Can You Legally Record Someone Without Consent in NJ?

We’ve all come across those viral videos on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms where random arguments or public altercations are captured and uploaded.

Does anyone else get total secondhand embarrassment for the people who cause a total scene in these clips?

Of course, there are scenarios where recording an interaction is totally justified, especially when it’s necessary to protect yourself or ensure your safety.

Although we see videos like that online, there are other "Karen" encounters that leave me super puzzled.

Am I the only one questioning whether it’s even legal to record someone during a heated argument or physical confrontation?

There are times I find myself thinking, “Can people really just record anyone they want, whenever they want, and have complete rights to the video to post it online without the other person's consent?”

Out of curiosity, I decided to do some research to see if, hypothetically, I ever encountered a wild “Karen,” I’d be within my rights to record the situation in case it ever got out of hand.

You never know when you'll find yourself in a situation like this.

Can You Legally Record Someone Without Their Consent in New Jersey?

In New Jersey, we have the “one-party consent law" that allows us to do things like record videos of people without their consent.

This law essentially says that as long as one person participating in the conversation consents to be recorded, it’s legal.

That one person giving consent can even be yourself.

Although this can help if you're a victim in a situation where you need to record for your safety, it’s kind of unsettling to realize how many conversations you’ve probably been part of that could’ve been recorded without you knowing.

On the flip side, this law makes it easier to protect yourself by recording contentious exchanges that might later become legal issues.

Stay safe out there, New Jersey!

