I’ve lived in New Jersey my entire life and I can’t lie, I love living here. I always tell everyone that I meet who isn’t from The Garden State, you really can get anything you want here!

There are suburbs to beaches and cities to farmland, you can create any sort of life you dream of right here in New Jersey. When you think of the happiest people in your life, you think of people who are usually calm, cool, and relaxed.

Maybe they have their dream job or maybe their dream family life. Being happy comes from within plus all of the external things you surround yourself with.

No matter what that means for you, I feel like there are plenty of ways to create that happiness for yourself right in New Jersey.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Popular Pizza Topping Is So Basic

Of course, things like the cost of living or job stresses can get in the way of being 100% happy, but overall it’s all what you make of it.

I feel like if we were to analyze the happiest state in America, you would probably think some of the warm and laid-back states would be the happiest. For example, California or Florida would be at the top of my list.

It’s always warm, there are beautiful beaches and so much more. WalletHub made a list of the happiest states in America for 2025 and you may be shocked at where New Jersey landed on the list.

While I find myself to be super happy living here, we do have a reputation for being a little rude and of course aggressive drivers.

How Happy Are People Who Live in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Wallethub, New Jersey is the 3rd happiest state in the entire country. This list is based on factors like emotional and physical well-being, work environments, and community environments.

The state that took the #1 spot? Hawaii. That makes perfect sense, doesn't it? Maryland was also above New Jersey, but I would say #3 isn’t too shabby!

Here Are 10 of the WORST Things NJ Drivers Do When it Snows! Does it tick you off when people drive like this in the snow too? Gallery Credit: Austyn