This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out.

If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.

It's very unassuming. In trying to find it, you very well may walk right by it.

Cellar 335 is located at 335 Newark Ave. It's in the bottom of an old, historic building now serving as a concert hall, the article says.

Just a small staircase and a hidden door gets you in. Look....

Once you're in I think you'll find it to be a really unique place you'll want to tell all your friends about.

It has a darkish, underground, secret vibe and the holiday decorations were so cute, don't you think?

The cocktails have a Tiki Bar feel. There are leis at the table...very festive and fun. I want to try this drink just because the cup is so cool.

You may have even seen this place on Tik Tok. Check it out.

As for the food, its website describes it as "Asian influenced modern American cuisine" with sharing platters and desserts.

On the menu is Spicy Cornbread, Chef recommended Korean Style Wings, Drunken Chicken Noodle, Crispy Honey Glazed Brussel Sprouts and so much more.

Click here to see the entire menu.

To see more pictures of this awesome place and read the entire article, click here.

