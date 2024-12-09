There are so many spots in New Jersey that are totally worth the trip if you’re looking for the perfect photo op.

Whether you’re into cute little towns or cityscapes, the state has no shortage of picture-perfect places to boost your Instagram game.

Recently, a new list revealed that a city in Mercer County is ranked as the third most picturesque in all of New Jersey.

According to research done by the real estate website New Jersey Real Estate Network, a Mercer County city has earned its spot as one of the most photo-worthy cities in the state.

What is The Most Photogenic Spot in Mercer County, NJ?

The ranking comes from analyzing Instagram hashtag data, and it turns out Trenton has been tagged a whopping 312,488 times under #Trenton. That’s enough to officially place it as the third most Instagrammable city in New Jersey.

Pretty awesome, right?

Trenton is really historical and it being our state's capital definitely explains why so many people love taking photos there.

You can find some seriously cool places to snap pictures that you won’t see anywhere else.

One of the most popular spots is the Lower Trenton Bridge at night.

Restaurants like Lady and the Shallot, a plant-based gem inside the Trenton Farmers Market, also made the list of must-see spots.

So, what’s the most Instagrammable city in all of New Jersey?

That title goes to Jersey City, with #JerseyCity racking up a whopping 2,592,509 posts.

Between the nightlife and endless things to do, it makes total sense. Still, Mercer County holding it down in the top three is a pretty big deal!

