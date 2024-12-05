This rumor is popping up everywhere online and it’s driving people absolutely crazy.

Everyone’s asking the same question: Will New Jersey ever get its first In-N-Out?

The hype is real, and you’ve probably seen a lot about where the chain restaurant will expand in the future all over social media.

It’s the kind of news that’s got people buzzing because who wouldn’t want a bite of that famous burger right in their backyard?

What is In-N-Out Burger?

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

For anyone who doesn’t know, In-N-Out is a super popular fast-food chain known for its fresh burgers and secret menu.

They started on the West Coast and have a huge following there. They’re all about simple yet amazing fast food.

There are a very limited amount of menu items, but they do every single thing on that menu amazingly.

People on the East Coast, including plenty of New Jersey residents, have been begging for years to get a location closer to home.

Right now, if anyone in Jersey wants to try it, they’ve got to jump on a plane or take a long road trip which isn't fair!

Will In-N-Out Burger Come to New Jersey?

Safe Kids Day 2017 Tommaso Boddi loading...

So, what’s the deal? Will we ever see that legendary In-N-Out sign somewhere in the Garden State?

While In-N-Out doesn’t have any set plans to open in New Jersey right now, they are expanding to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2026 according to Yahoo.

That’s the furthest East they’ve ever gone so far.

It might not be Jersey yet, but it’s a huge step in the right direction. That’s definitely good news for anyone holding out hope it will come to us in The Garden State.

Who knows, maybe New Jersey could be next. Until then, we’ll just have to keep dreaming and scrolling through all those amazing Flying Dutchman and Double Double videos oon TikTok for the time being.

