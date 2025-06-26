A brand new list is released every year that features the best and worst hospitals in a specific area. The stats for Spring 20225 have officially been released, and some New Jersey hospitals made the list of the top hospitals!

These hospitals get ‘A’ grades, which means they’re rated extremely well.

All of the grades come from patient reviews and important stats like how safe the hospital is, how easily patients recover and other key factors.

Hospitals that get top grades are judged on things like how clean the building is, how well the staff treats patients, and if patients feel respected and cared for.

New Jersey's Best Hospitals

These stats also look at health data, such as infections like sepsis, which can happen after surgery if the hospital doesn’t follow crucial safety rules. Typically, hospitals with fewer infections and better safety records are ranked higher. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade helps grade all of these hospitals on a grade scale, and it happens twice per year.

It’s always nice to know when you’re showing up at a hospital what to expect, because in emergency situations, you don’t have time to think about it.

Knowing a hospital’s grade can make a big difference in how safe and comfortable you feel during your stay. When you or someone you care about needs medical help, it’s important to know where to go for the best care.

36 NJ Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety 37 hospitals have received an 'A' grade regarding patient safety for spring 2025!