If you have a backyard or a little patch of land to call your own in New Jersey, there’s a good chance you’ve put up a fence.

Whether it’s for privacy, pets, children, or just for aesthetic purposes, most families across the state of New Jersey have a fence around their yard.

If you do have one, there’s a chance you’re breaking a town rule without even noticing it.

A lot of homeowners may just think that as long as the fence is on their property and it’s in good condition, all is okay.

Surprisingly, there are a lot of different factors that go into having a legal fence in different New Jersey towns.

Local Fence Ordinances In New Jersey

Some towns have specific rules when it comes to what you can and can’t do to your homes, and the last thing anyone needs in their life is a fine from their township over a fence.

Different things you may get into some hot water for in New Jersey when it comes to your fence are if the fence goes over a certain height, if it’s made of certain materials that may not be allowed in your town, or even if it’s painted a bold color.

In East Brunswick, your fence in the rear or side of your yard cannot be taller than 6 feet, but your front yard fence cannot be taller than 4 feet in height.

In Princeton, there is a rule that states, “Chain link fences shall be painted or vinyl-clad, black, green, or dark brown.”

This says, if you want a bright orange fence, you probably can’t.

Each town has different rules, so if you’re a new homeowner doing some renovations or even a current homeowner in New Jersey looking to install a fence, it’s really important to check your local ordinances and make sure your fence is up to the town standard.

