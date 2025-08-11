When it comes to pizza, New Jersey doesn’t mess around.

Ask any local about their favorite slice and you’ll be met with pure pride and excitement.



For people in the Garden State, pizza isn’t just about flavor, it’s about tradition, memories, and the whole experience.

Pizza and New Jersey go hand in hand, just like peanut butter and jelly.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick slice between errands or sitting down for a big meal with friends and family, Jersey pizza never disappoints.

It’s hot, cheesy, perfectly crisp, and a must-have for just about everyone around here.

While we can all agree that New Jerseyans are serious pizza lovers, there are plenty of different ways to enjoy it.



The style you choose and the toppings you add can completely change your pizza experience.

Least Favorite Pizza Toppings in the U.S.

If you’re a fan of these toppings, you’re definitely in the minority compared to the rest of the country:

Anchovies

Eggplant

Artichokes

Broccoli

Pineapple

New Jersey’s Favorite Pizza Style

It’s no shock that New Jersey’s top pick is the classic New York-style pizza.

This iconic style is the foundation of the state’s pizza culture and captures everything people love about a good pie.



With its thin, foldable, sometimes crispy crust, New York-style pizza is more than a meal, it’s a lifestyle in New Jersey.

The “best pizza” debate will always be heated, but there’s no denying the magic of New Jersey’s spin on this classic style.



So the next time you’re in the state, make sure you grab a slice of this legendary pizza.

