Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. on January 6, 2025

For the first time in 2025, we saw accumulating snow across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Snow broke out around daybreak and it's still falling.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.



Philadelphia, Pa. Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Philadelphia International Airport - Trace (as of 7:00 a.m)

The East Coast Weathers Its First Major Snowfall Of The Season Getty Images loading...

Atlantic County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Hammonton - 0.3" (as of 7 a.m.)

Cape May County, NJ Snow Totals for January 6, 2025

Cape May - 4.0" (as of 8 a.m.)

Rio Grande - 3.5" (as of 8:35 a.m.)

Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2024).

