If you’ve ever been able to take a trip down south, there’s a chance you’ve pulled over to take a little trip into a Buc-ee’s store.

If you’ve been able to visit one and check out all of the amazing things they have in store for customers, you already know why the place gets the hype that it does.

These huge stores are famous for their endless snack options, Beaver Nuggets, and surprisingly clean bathrooms. It’s pretty much a gas station, a theme park, and a Texas BBQ restaurant all wrapped up in one.

But-ee’s started in Texas, but over the last few years, it’s been getting super popular online, and it’s also been expanding to different states. The brand made a big move recently and opened up its very first location in Virginia.

That’s the furthest Buc’ee’s has gone north, and it is now the closest location to Pennsylvania. It opened in late June of this year, and now you only have to travel to Rockingham County, Virginia, to grab some of that famous beef jerky or Beaver Nuggets.

I’ve had a few things from Buc-ee’s before, and the stuff is always good. I just want to be able to experience it all for myself. The Virginia location is huge, with over 100 gas pumps, electric vehicle charging, and all of the snacks and sandwiches you could possibly want.

According to reports, there’s another Virginia Buc-ee’s location opening in 2027. So the big question is, are we one step closer to getting a Buc-ee’s location in New Jersey?

Will Buc-ee's Be Opening A New Jersey Location?

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas

Although the chain is closer than ever to Pennsylvania now after opening in Virginia, there is no official news about Buc-ee’s spreading to New Jersey.

There are billboards in New Jersey and Pennsylvania saying “____ Miles until Buc-ee’s”, but for now, that’s probably the only Buc-ee’s signage we’ll see in the Garden State. For now, you’ll either need to play a road trip or maybe even order the goodies online.

I could see the chain expanding up the East Coast, but will it dare come into Wawa territory? Time will tell.

