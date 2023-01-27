Everyone is going totally nuts on Facebook over this Miley Cyrus-themed Valentine’s dessert.

I am always a sucker for a cute themed pastry and this South Jersey bakery is doing just that. Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, NJ declared that this Valentine’s Day is specifically for the girls.

Miley Cyrus Performs in Bogota Getty Images for MC loading...

Miley Cyrus just released her new single which is called Flowers earlier this month and quickly it’s become the anthem for girls, especially on TikTok.

Everyone was quick you pick up on the story of the song talks about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, and how she’s going to focus on self-love.

This NJ bakery seemed to love the message of loving yourself this Valentine’s Day and posted on their socials a picture of a cookie cake with some of Miley’s “Flowers” lyrics written on top.

The picture was only pasted a day ago and already there are over 20 comments asking when and where to get this exact cake for different occasions.

Galentine’s Day parties, birthdays, whatever the occasion is, people are demanding this cake for themselves. There are several comments asking if they could order one and get it as soon as this weekend.

This is for sure going to be a huge hit this Valentine’s Day for the girls, single or not because we always have some room for a little self-love.

The bakery seems to still be taking orders for cakes like this, but I can already tell they will sure have an extremely booked schedule leading up to Valentine’s Day, so if you want to get your hands on one of these call ASAP!

The baker is called Two Sweet Boutique and it’s located at 1526 Hurffville Rd, Deptford, NJ.

