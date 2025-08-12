If you’re looking for a place that mixes beach vibes with live music, great food, and a community that feels like it’s always in the mood to celebrate, Asbury Park is it.

Things To Do In Asbury Park, New Jersey

This Jersey Shore town has proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to computing for the best night life scene, but right now, it’s thriving in a way that makes it one of the coolest destinations on the East Coast.

It’s colorful, it’s energetic, and it has just the right balance of Jersey Shore history while still feeling modern with some of the best cocktail bars and restaurants along the Jersey Shore.

On any given summer day, you can stroll the boardwalk, pop into different shops, and hear live music happening just about anywhere. When the sun starts to dip, Asbury Park really comes alive.

Places to Eat in Asbury Park, New Jersey

My advice, if you’re starting your night out strong, you’re going to want to start with drinks at Lola’s, Wonder Bar, or Asbury Ale House. Each spot has its own personality, from elegant cocktails to bars full of fun.

Music lovers can’t skip a stop at The Stone Pony, one of the most iconic venues in the country and a place where legends like Bruce Springsteen got their start. Afterward, grab dinner with a view at AP Rooftop, where the food is just as good as the scenery.

I had one of the best dirty martinis and meals there that I’ve ever had. Lastly, of course, you can’t visit without spending some time on Asbury’s beautiful beach, perfect for a lazy afternoon or a sunrise stroll.

Asbury Park is the kind of place that feels like summer itself, warm, inviting, and a little bit magical. Whether you’re there for a day or a weekend, it’s a town that’s easy to fall in love with.

