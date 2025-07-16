We unfortunately saw a lot of devastating floods over the past week or so in New Jersey. A large rainstorm left the state and surrounding areas under some pretty substantial inches of water. Videos have been circulating online showing people stuck in waist-high waters, cars being swept away with people inside of them, and even homes being flooded.

Depending on where you are within the state of New Jersey, you’ve seen different levels of rain.

Following the rain storms and floods that have hit our state over the past few days, a lot of homes and businesses haven’t been able to recover as quickly as some.

One of those places is, unfortunately, a local animal shelter, which lost everything after the floods. The Plainfield Area Humane Society posted yesterday that the shelter had flooded and the entire shelter was underwater, with the animals inside.

The amazing members of the team were able to shuffle through the water and debris to make sure all of the animals are safe, but sadly, the shelter is completely ruined.

Plainfield Area Humane Society Suffers From Devastating Floods

Plainfield Area Humane Society via Facebook

They posted on Facebook yesterday, alerting everyone just what’s going on in the shelter.

“-They were sitting in darkness with water quickly filling their cages, many were already chest deep in the flood. Despite the chaos, all animals were able to be moved to higher ground and are SAFE. We have absolutely nothing - no food, bedding, litter, or supplies of any kind. What we DO have are our animals, and for that we are eternally grateful.” - Plainfield Area Humane Society via Facebook

If you want to read more about the state or even lend a helping hand, you can check their website for updates, donation information, adoption information, etc. These workers are truly heroes and we’re glad all of the furry friends are safe and sound.

