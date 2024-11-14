Big changes might be coming to the historic Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk, according to 6ABC.

The historic, beloved amusement park, which closed for good a little over a month ago, could soon be replaced by a new hotel.

The plan is being proposed by Eustace Mita, new owner of the pier and CEO of ICONA Resorts, would transform the space into a 252-room hotel, called ICONA in Wonderland.

Mita says he knows that some are upset to see the old Wonderland pier close, and is willing to pay homage to it.

One of the key features of the proposed hotel would be keeping the iconic Ferris Wheel and carousel.

Mita has plans to restore these classic rides and even raise the Ferris wheel by 10 feet, so it's seen by all. This restoration is expected to cost about $1.5 million.

The hotel itself would cost between $135 million and $155 million, the article says.

According to developers, there’s a growing need for more hotel rooms in Ocean City, which depends heavily on tourism for its economy.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

Bill Merritt, president of Friends of OCNJ History & Culture, is worried that the hotel could take away a beloved spot for families, especially children, to enjoy. He also expressed concerns about how the new hotel would affect nearby neighborhoods.

Councilman Keith Hartzell said he would prefer a smaller, more family-friendly project.

He suggested a boutique hotel with a small amusement park, complete with a few kiddie rides.

He emphasized that the community should have a chance to review the full details before any decisions are made.

Mita is planning to ask the city to designate the area as a "redevelopment zone," which could pave the way for the hotel.

The project still needs approval from the city council, as well as the planning and zoning boards, before it can move forward.

There are also concerns about parking, especially since the area might need more spaces for guests. Mita’s plan includes 375 parking spots for hotel guests.

Ocean City Facebook groups have been buzzing about the plans since they were revealed.

Some residents strongly disapprove because of the amount of people a hotel of that size would bring onto the boardwalk and crowd the remaining ride pier and beach.

On the flip side, some said residents should want more people in town to support local businesses.

