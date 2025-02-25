New Hope Celebrates Announces PrideFest & Parade for May 2025

We are officially less than 80 days away from one of my absolute favorite events of the entire year!

The annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Parade is scheduled for May 17th, 2025. So if you love this event as much as I do, now is the time to mark your calendar.

We’re so excited that we already put together everything you need to know for this year’s event right here:

What Is New Hope Celebrates’ PrideFest?

PrideFest is the week-long celebration of all things pride in New Hope with special events , parties, educational activities, and more. This year’s PrideFest runs from May 10th through the 18th.

It all culminates with my favorite Pride Parade in the country on May 17th. That’s right. This celebration is so big that it doesn’t wait until June (like the rest of the world to celebrate Pride).

In fact, since 2003 New Hope has hosted one of the first Pride parades of the season in May. It attracts thousands of locals and visitors who are thrilled to celebrate our beloved community (they estimate that about 15,000 people attend the celebration each year).

What Is Planned for This Year’s Pride Parade in New Hope, PA

The Pride Parade is so big that it spans two states. That’s always one of my favorite events of the year.

If you haven’t been, trust me. There is something so magical about crossing the bridge from Lambertville into New Hope where you’re greeted by throngs of cheering attendees.

Applications are now being accepted to participate in the 2025 parade. Click here to learn more and apply today.

If you’re hoping to attend this year’s event, mark it on your calendar now. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. sharp in Lambertville, NJ before crossing the bridge into New Hope, PA. It is rain or shine, by the way.

PrideFair 2025 Planned in New Hope, PA

Following the annual parade, New Hope Celebrates has planes for an incredible Pride Fair that is family friendly and celebrates diversity. There’s vendors, crafts, LGBTQ+ organizations and more.

It’s open from noon until 5 p.m. in the American Legion Parking Lot on May 17th.

And, of course, some star power will be in the house with live performances from dance to local and national performers. We can’t wait to see what talent will be joining this year’s event!

Last year it was headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 runner up Sapphira Cristal among others.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear about this year’s performers.

By the way, you can click here to apply to be a vendor at this year’s event.

PrideFest Events Planned for the Month of May

Our friends at New Hope Celebrates (NHC) always put on an incredible week of programming that ranges from educational to social and everything in between.

An official list of events for the month of May will be announced at a later date. In year’s past one of our favorite events has been the annual Cocktail Contest, which I’m sure we’ll learn more about soon as well.