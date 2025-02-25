Tickets Now on Sale for the 5th Annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant in New Hope, PA

It’s almost time for an epic pageant in downtown New Hope, PA!

The New Hope Celebrates (NHC) Pride Pageant is returning for its 5th year on March 29th at the Bucks County Playhouse.

Tickets JUST went on sale for this fun night filled with a joyous celebration in New Hope, PA (grab tickets by clicking here before they sell out quickly).

New Hope Celebrates Pageant Returns for 2025

Royalty will be making in the making on March 29 in New Hope as drag queens and drag kings will compete for the coveted titles of Miss New Hope Celebrates & Mr. New Hope Celebrates.

New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant 2025

I love pageantry, and this event has it all. Contestants will face off in multiple categories including: presentation, talent, formal wear, and an onstage Q&A. Click here for ticket info, by the way.

The event is hosted by Marti Cummings. By the way, I saw Marti perform on a cruise several years ago and she was one of my favorite drag performers ever.

These titles have been held by some real drag royalty including Sapphira Cristal who won the title of Miss New Hope three years ago. Cristal went on to be the runner up on season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2024.

The pageant will mark the end of the reigns for the current title holders of Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates 2024, Diva Divine and Sir Harold Angels. Both of whom are insanely talented performers and people. So that’s why they’re beloved throughout the New Hope community.

Here's footage from last year's event:

Why Is This Year’s Theme Love Comes In All Colors?

This year’s theme for the pageant is “Love Comes In All Colors.”

For the presentation portion of the pageant there will be a “vibrant and symbolic tribute to the Progress Pride Flag,” organizers tell us. Contestants will each embody a specific color to represent its unique meaning.

“Through this powerful display, the theme will visually express the diversity of love in all forms. The overarching message is that no matter who you are, love is love, and it belongs to everyone,” New Hope Celebrates said in a statement.

Ticket Info for the 2025 New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant

Tickets are on sale now for the event. General admission is just $60. Click here for more info and to purchase them today.

All tickets include access to the pre-show social at the Playhouse Deck (With a cash bar) starting at 4:00 pm.

A VIP upgrade is available for $80, and that includes light hors d’oeurves and two complimentary drinks. Click here for ticket info.