One of the most expensive homes for sale in Bucks County may just be one of the oldest too.

This house in New Hope, PA is on the market and has been for quite a while now. It’s been on Zillow for over 200 days and is waiting for someone to buy it for the right price. For now, it’s listed for $5.6 million and is one of the most beautiful houses I’ve seen in the Bucks County area.

From looking at the pictures online, it has a Victorian-styled interior that compliments the exterior of the house too. The house itself is a 6,437-square-foot home that was built back in 1782.

By looking at the house itself though, you would absolutely never guess. I’m sure you could guess by the price, but it is completely renovated while still kep to maintain that Victorian-styled feel.

This home is built on 59.76 acres of land and not only would you get the mansion, there’s a guest house on the side as well. Also, an inground pool is right on the property.

When I saw the price, it did have me think, is it worth it? The home is beautiful but is it really worth $5.6 million?

Pricing is usually in the eye of the beholder, but whether you think this home is worth it or not, it really is beautiful. Take a look inside this beautiful $5.6 million home in New Hope, PA below.

