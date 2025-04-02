New Light Display Stuns on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge

The bridge that connects Pennsylvania and New Jersey — between Lambertville, NJ and New Hope, PA — has another exciting upgrade.

First Of Its Kind Lights Installed on New Hope-Lambertville Bridge

The Delaware Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) has installed a new light display on the New Hope-Lambertville bridge.

The lights are programmable for the first time ever meaning they can change colors.

And tonight they turned on those lights for the first time. It was a big celebration tonight as residents watched from both sides of the river to celebrate the occasion.

The South Philadelphia String Band led procession across the bridge as well.

New Hope-Lambertville Bridge Finally Project Completed

The celebration tonight marked the end of a pretty long construction project for rehabilitation along the bridge.

That project started back in January 2024. So if you've been through the area you since then you've certainly noticed.

As part of the upgrades to the 120-year-old bridge, new walkways were added. Additionally, structural repairs and more to the bridge that has connected the two communities.

"We are very, very fortunate the progress of the renovation was pretty much as scheduled," New Hope's Mayor, Laurence Keller, said during Tuesday night's celebration.

The bridge itself reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic back in February. Last night's celebration marked a culmination of sorts of the entire project.

Congratulations to both communities. We can't wait to see the bridge light up in pride colors in June, holiday colors in December, and more!

