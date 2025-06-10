Spending a Saturday morning at Costco is basically a full-blown experience. It can be super amazing yet super stressful at the same time.

I don’t know what it is but there’s a rush when you get to buy in bulk.

If you have a habit of shopping at your local Costco, you’ve probably wondered if there’s a way to avoid the chaos. Especially during peak hours when it’s a like Black Friday flashback every weekend.

I mean, who has the time or patience for that? Not me.

You show up ready to get the best deals, stock up on your favorite things and then you find yourself getting into arguments with people over toilet paper.

It can be a pain.

Sometimes, when you go shopping on a Sunday afternoon, it makes you suddenly question everything. Costco is one of my favorite places, though.

Not even a big crowd would stop me from going, but avoiding the crowds would for sure make the experience a lot better.

Now, imagine sliding in earlier than everyone else. Walking right past the usual crowd and getting a shopping experience that won’t stress you out before noon.

No sampling battles, no tactical shopping, just smooth sailing. Sounds amazing, right?

Costco Makes Major Change For Executive Members

Well, if this is your dream, it’s your lucky day. Starting June 30, 2025, your PA Costco, along with the other 628 U.S. warehouses, is bringing back early morning access.

There’s a catch, though. It’s only valid for Executive members. That’s the top-tier $130/year membership, and if you have this membership, you’ll be able to get in before all other members.

So what’s in it for Executive members?

Entering the store an hour earlier than Gold Star members

$10 monthly Instacart credit + $150 in service savings

2% annual reward on purchases (up to $1,250/year)

It’s basically Costco’s way of saying, “Thanks for spending more, now enjoy fewer crowds.” and honestly, if you ask me, totally worth it. I can only imagine all of the people who will be upgrading now.

