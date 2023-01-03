The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA.

I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend.

We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every other teenager in the area) and couldn't help but notice the project underway a few spaces down, where Solstice used to be.

I went closer to investigate and saw the name. I've never heard of it before, so searched it on social media and it looks great.

The restaurant's Facebook page says it's Mediterranean meza style dining and followers are thrilled that their favorite place is expanding.

You can check out the menu here. It's a restaurant/bar serving wood-fired pizza, pasta, pita sandwiches, platters, desserts (like Baklava...yum) and more. You will also enjoy cocktails, draft beer and wine.

The sign informing the public that the liquor license has been applied for with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is hanging in the front window.

I took a peek inside the window and here's what I saw. Progress. It's looking good. The barstools look really comfortable, don't they?

The restaurant's website reveals the meaning behind the name of the eatery. Ardana is a small village in Cyprus, where the owners, brothers Mike and Antoni Christou's grandmother was raised. Their goal is to bring the flavors of the Mediterranean to their restaurants.

It's due to open in late Winter. I'll let you know when I find out the exact opening date.

I'm anxious to stop in and try it.

In the meantime, you can visit Ardana in Warrington at 751 Easton Road.

