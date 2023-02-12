If you're coming to this Italian restaurant in Monmouth County, you better leave the kids at home!

We've all seen it before. You're at a restaurant trying to enjoy a nice meal. But the family in the next booth doesn't feel like controlling their kids who are screaming and flinging food everywhere. You don't want to be THAT person to tell them to quiet down.

So this restaurant in is doing it for you. And for themselves!

Nettie's House of Spaghetti, a chic, trendy Italian restaurant located at 5119 Asbury Ave in Tinton Falls NJ, has just announced they're placing a ban on children under the age of 10 to eat in their restaurant, effective in March.

Their post reads:

"We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation. This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant."

The new rule will go into effect March 8.

The post goes on to say that they're aware this will make some people unhappy, but it's received A LOT of positive feedback on their Facebook page. As of Feb 12, the post has over 32,000 likes 9,000 shares on Facebook.

Without the distraction of unruly children, you can enjoy their amazing food in a much more peaceful atmosphere. Any measures to keep a restaurant as pretty as this functioning the way it should is worth it! *Chef's kiss*

What do you think of their decision? Let us know in the comments!

