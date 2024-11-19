Have you been naughty or nice?

Usually, Santa asks that question when you visit him in one of the area malls, but this year, he may not be in one Bucks County mall, according to Bucks County Courier Times.

It's crazy how time is flying. Christmas will be here before you know it.

Have you been to Neshaminy Mall lately?

Neshaminy Mall has not been decorated for the holidays yet

The not-yet-decorated mall has left shoppers wondering if Santa will even be there this year at all.

The mall was sold earlier this year and new management at the mall has kept quiet about Santa’s status, the article says.

Neshaminy Mall was sold earlier this year

The mall was bought by Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties.

They’ve talked about plans for redevelopment but, haven't said whether or not Santa will be there leading up to Christmas.

Rumors are that there will be no Santa at the mall this year

Rumors started circulating online last week when a store manager at Neshaminy Mall told customers that Santa wouldn't be at the mall this year.

Bucks County Courier Times reached out to mall management for confirmation and didn’t get an answer yet.

So far there is no sign of Santa (he's in other area malls already) and there are no holiday decorations up in the mall yet, although some individual stores have decorated, but not the mall itself.

A mall employee isn't expecting Santa there this year

Katie Long, who has worked at the Hallmark store near Barnes & Noble for the past eight years, said she’s heard mixed things from customers but isn’t expecting Santa to make an appearance this year.

Long said, "Usually, we see decorations going up by now," she said, "but there’s nothing, so I’m thinking no."

I know it will be disappointing for many if Santa doesn't make a stop at Neshaminy Mall this year. It's tradition.

I'll keep you posted.

