It's about to be the end of an era in Bucks County.

Neshaminy Mall is set to close for good and be demolished

The once-beloved Neshaminy Mall on Route 1 is set to close in the next few months and be demolished, according to Levittown Now. Many of the stores have already closed.

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The mall property has been sold and redevelopment plans are in the works

The mayor of Bensalem, Joe DiGirolamo, has said redevelopment plans are underway since the mall's been sold. Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties purchased the 108-acre property back in the summer of 2024. The companies are working with the Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County on the future space.

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The remaining stores in the mall have been told they have to leave by end of October

The less than two dozen stores left in the mall have been notified that they need to close and vacate their spaces by October 31, before demolition begins on most of the mall.

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The AMC movie theater, Boscov's, and Barnes & Noble expected to stay

Only a few businesses are expected to stay and be incorporated into the redevelopment plans. They are AMC Theatres, Boscov's, and bookseller, Barnes & Noble.

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Plans for a Fusion Gym in Neshaminy Mall were scrapped

Back at the end of 2023, there were plans for a state-of-the-art Fusion gym to take over the Macy's space, but it the plans were canceled last year, the article states.

Since redevelopment plans are in the early stages, it could be years until we see something new open at the site. For more information, click here.