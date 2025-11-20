It's a big day at Philadelphia's NBC 10. As Tracy Davidson's departure from the station rapidly approaches, it was just announced who will be replacing her on air.

Tracy Davidson to Depart NBC 10 Philadelphia

It was back in August when Tracy Davidson announced she would be departing the station before the end of the year.

After nearly 30 years with NBC 10, longtime reporter and anchor Tracy Davidson is set to leave our station in the fall of this year to pursue a full-time career in public speaking. We told you about this back in August when she first shared the news on the air.

Davidson has had several roles at the station over the years. For much of the late '90s and early '00s she served as the station's consumer reporter. She's also been the station's morning anchor and more before moving back permanently to the evening newscasts where she sits alongside Fred Shropshire and Jacqueline London on weekday evenings.

Tracy Davidson's Replacement Announced as Lena Tillett

Of course, Tracy's departure from the station meant that the station likely would need a new anchor to replace her. It was revealed on Wednesday that they've hired Lena Tillett to join the team in January 2026.

Tillett joins the station from WRAL-TV (Raleigh, NC), where she served as the anchor for the 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. broadcasts.

She will anchor weekdays alongside Jacqueline London at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. alongside Fred Shropshire. Tillett has won both an Emmy Award and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her excellent work on TV. Her first day on the air is expected to be Monday, January 12, 2026.

For her part, she says she's excited to move to Philadelphia and join the team at NBC 10.

“I have such fond memories as a child of visiting loved ones in Philadelphia, as well as competing at Penn Relays in high school and college,” she said on Wednesday. “Although it was a big city, it felt close-knit and intimate. I’m looking forward to learning about the many different neighborhoods and couldn’t be more thrilled to start the year Philadelphia is celebrating America’s 250th birthday!”

Tracy Davidson Set to Begin Full-Time Public Speaking Career

Davidson share on social media and on air that she isn't retiring, but instead she is pivoting to a different career.

"For more than ten years, I’ve been leading personal development workshops for women and speaking to business professionals across the region and the country about resilience, leadership, listening, faith, and focus," Tracy said back in August. "In recent years, demand for this side of my work has surged, and it feeds my soul and allows me to continue serving others in a new way."

The exact date of Tracy Davidson's last broadcast was not immediately clear, but back in August she revealed she'd leave the station "in the fall," so we anticipate that it's happening very soon.