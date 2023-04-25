April 26th is National Pretzel Day!

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!

Whether you like them salty, savory or sweet, you can take advantage of deals and freebies happening on this National Pretzel Day! Let's take a look at where you can get these soft, fresh deals!

"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, driving my daughter to a school that's too expensive and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little....But on pretzel day, well, I like pretzel day." - Stanley - "The Office"

Wouldn't be pretzel day without Auntie Anne's! Rewards members can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on April 26. Customers must have the app to access the deal.

We got a million of 'em here. Each customer gets one free pretzel with no purchase necessary.

Grab yourself a free Original Pretzel on April 26. The deal is available nationwide, from 3 p.m. local time until close.

My Sheetz Rewardz members who buy a self-serve fountain beverage or self-serve coffee is eligible for one free MTGo soft pretzel - valid at all locations through Friday!

Take advantage and enjoy your twisted treats!!

