A really wholesome story is coming out of Pennsylvania right now and after reading about this group of teen’s story, you’ll be driving to this ice cream shop every day.

An ice cream shop called Narberth Scoops was, unfortunately, closing its doors to make way for new apartment buildings. The ice cream shop is located in Narberth, PA, a town just outside of Philadelphia.

When a local group of teens heard about the closing of their favorite ice cream shop, they decided to get to work. According to ABC7nj.com, the teens got together and wrote up a business plan, signed the lease, and sure enough, they are now the owners of Narberth Scoops for the season!

The group of 15 put their minds together and were determined to keep this shop going for as long as they can. I wish I had this much motivation and drive as a teen because this is honestly really inspiring and one of the coolest summer jobs you could have as a teenager.

The group has been posting the story of Naarthberth Scoops all over their socials and it’s really begun to take off. Narthberth Scoops is open daily and you can stop by anytime between 12 and 9 pm! This group of teens really has their stuff together.

They have a fully stacked team and are really running this shop like professionals. You can check out their amazing story on their website, TikTok and Instagram! Narthberth Scoops is located at 236 Haverford Ave in Narberth, PA!

