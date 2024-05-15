YUM! Pakistani-Nashville Hot Chicken Chain to Open 3rd NJ Location This Summer!

Another hot chicken chain is continuing its New Jersey expansion, one spicy bite at a time!

Namkeen, a popular Pakistani-style hot chicken chain is about to open yet another New Jersey location!

The announcement was made on their social media pages earlier this spring. They'll be opening at 9 North Beverwyck Rd. in the Lake Hiawatha area of Parsippany, according to NJ.com.

What is Namkeen?

Be prepared for a bite of Pakistani-Nashville fusion made with natural, hormone and antibiotic-free halal chicken:

"With every piece of chicken, its undulating crusty skin, filled with spiced echoing crunch we bring you the perfect bite every time ranging from Pakistani goodness to Nashville OG," their website reads.

One of their New Jersey location menus include main dishes like the Nashville Sandwich, Chicken and Waffles, Tikkaville Sandwich, Spicy Maple Wings, Chicken Tikka Mac and Cheese, Dhamaka Fries and more!

Check out their full menu HERE.

When will Namkeen open in Parsippany?

There's only a few months left to wait. According to the article, they plan on opening in the late summer - the weekend of Aug 23!

If you simply can't wait that long, they currently have 2 other locations in New Jersey, in Metuchen and Chatham. Hopefully they'll be opening more New Jersey locations in the near future!

More fried chicken chains in New Jersey

You could also check out these fried chicken spots in the state:

Dave's Hot Chicken - Cherry Hill, Ocean Township, Wayne

- Cherry Hill, Ocean Township, Wayne Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken - Mount Holly

- Mount Holly Asad's Hot Chicken - Burlington

- Burlington Love & Honey Fried Chicken - Marlton (Coming Soon)

Have you ever had Namkeen? Will you be checking them out when they open in Parsippany?

