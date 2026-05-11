Another sign of the times.

A popular Bucks County brewing company is planning to shut down its taproom in Bristol Borough this summer, according to Levittown Now.

Naked Brewing Company is closing its Bristol taproom for good

Naked Brewing Company announced today (Monday, May 11) that it will close the doors of its taproom on Mill Street next month. Its last day of business will be June 28.

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The heartbreaking news was posted on Facebook. The post said how they've always loved brewing unique beers and opening a space where people could bond over them, but unfortunately, times have changed. Rising operating costs are to blame, and a shifting market for craft beers.

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Rising costs are to blame for Naked Brewing Bristol closing in June

A statement from the owners said, “We can no longer sustainably provide a product we’re proud of at a reasonable price while also making ends meet and paying our employees a decent wage. The cost of ingredients, supplies, and day-to-day operations has skyrocketed, and the market has shifted away from the complex craft beers that are the heart of what we do.”

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They thanked their loyal customers and conveyed how much they loved sharing weekends with them.

READ MORE: Popular NJ ice cream shop opening Bucks County location

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It seems as if the future of the Huntingdon Valley location (the original location) is uncertain as well. At the end of the Facebook post announcing the closing of Naked Bristol Taproom, it said, "PS - Our brewery location in Huntingdon Valley will remain open on weekends until the end of the year. More on that later."

The Naked Brewing Company's taproom on Mill Street in Bristol Borough opened six years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on the closure, click here.