Massive changes are about to come to Philadelphia's TV scene. In fact, one network is going to be completely moved on the dial. And another is leaving TV screens all together.

Last week we told you that Channel 57 was going to drop the CW branding. It's part of larger changes by their parent company Nexstar, which allowed CBS-owned stations to drop the CW branding.



Since 2006, the CW's primetime programming could be found on Channel 57 in Philadelphia. The CW programming will disappear from that channel, effective September 1.

Well, today we found out that the CW programming has a new home in Philadelphia. But, honestly, we're not too surprised by this development.

WPHL, which is currently known as PHL 17, will lose its MyNetworkTV affiliation to become the city's CW affiliate starting on September 1. NexStar owns WPHL (channel 17) in Philadelphia, so the move isn't too surprising.

This means that nightly the station will air the CW's primetime programming including Walker and Riverdale.

In today's announcement, Nexstar described Philadelphia as one of “the most important television markets in the country," according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This does, however, mean that MyNetworkTV is leaving the city of Philadelphia. Fans may notice too. MyNetworkTV was airing reruns of sitcoms like Modern Family and Seinfeld in those primetime timeslots.

It's not clear what will happen to the local news programming on PHL17. As it currently stands, the station airs a 10 pm newscast from 6 ABC's Action News. They have their own local morning newscast from 5 am until 9 am weekdays.

Meanwhile, Channel 57 (which currently carries the CW branding) airs newscasts from CBS Philadelphia.