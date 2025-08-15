They're some of the most iconic punk rockers of all time, and they're about to perform at once of Philly's most iconic venues.

We're super excited to welcome My Chemical Romance back to Philly where they'll be playing at Citizen's Bank Park (the home of the Philadelphia Phillies) in South Philadelphia on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The show is sure to be a good time from start to finish. In fact, special guest Alice Cooper as the opening act.

What Is My Chemical Romance's Setlist for Philadelphia, PA

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.

In the meantime, I know tat many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. After all, for me it's how I plan my bathroom breaks and more. Others don't like to know, and they want to be very surprised.

So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling.

We should clarify that on the other stops on the tour so far this summer have had slight variations to the setlist (especially in the second half of the show). So the setlist below is likely to have a few tweaks when you're seeing them perform Friday evening. But it should be relatively close to what you can expect.

Here we go:

The End.

Dead!

This Is How I Disappear

The Sharpest Lives

Welcome to the Black Parade

I Don't Love You

House of Wolves

Cancer

Mama

Sleep

Teenagers

Disenchanted

Famous Last Words

The End

From A to B

Helena

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

The Ghost of You

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

Cemetery Drive

The Foundations of Decay

Bullet with Butterfly Wings

S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W

You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison

The Kids From Yesterday