Movie Nights on the Green are back this summer in Palmer Square in Princeton.

If you're not familiar, each summer you and your family or friends are invited to enjoy family-friendly movies, under the stars, right on the lawn (aka, The Green) in Palmer Square.

Movies on the Green in Palmer Square Princeton kick off July 12th

The fun will kick off on Friday, July 12th.

The movie will be the 80s classic "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." starring Rick Moranis.

If you've never seen it, here's the Google description:

"When kids sneak into inventor, Wayne Szalinski's upstairs lab to retrieve an errant baseball, his experimental shrink ray miniaturizes them. The four children, now 1/4 inch tall, must survive the journey back to the house."

On Friday, August 2nd, the movie will be Disney's Aladdin.

You know the story, right? It's based on the "Arabian Nights" story. A street urchin finds a magic lamp and adventure ensues.

You may recognize the theme song of the movie. A "Whole New World" won Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Score.

Movies on the Green in Palmer Square begin at 8:30pm

Movies will begin at 8:30 pm. I'd get there a little early to grab a spot on the lawn. You can also do some upscale shopping at the great stores in Palmer Square before the movie, grab a bite to eat (You can pick up a meal to bring to the Green too), or indulge in a sweet treat (the bent spoon is one of my favorites).

Admission is free.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair so you can be comfortable while you watch the movie.

Parking is easy. You can use the Hulfish or Chambers Street garages. It's only $5 after 4pm.

Don't miss the fun.

Make plans now to go to Movie Nights on The Green in Palmer Square, Princeton.

See you there.

PS. The new Triumph Brewing Company is opening soon in Palmer Square. Click here for the details.

