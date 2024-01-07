More Residents Are Moving Away From New Jersey Than Any Other State



If you're thinking of moving away from New Jersey, you're not alone. New Jersey residents are moving away from the state in absolute droves.


According to a recent study by United Van Lines, New Jersey had the highest amount of outgoing residents than any other state in 2023, for the 6th year in a row!

Their Annual National Movers study, which tracks the company’s data for their customers' migration patterns every year, has revealed that a whopping 65% of New Jersey moves were outbound. 


Where are New Jersey residents moving to?

Looks like many New Jerseyans are wanting to start new chapters away from metro life. The most popular state for incoming residents nationwide in 2023? Vermont. The Green Mountain state was the most popular destination for movers across the country for the 3rd year in a row, with an inbound percentage of 65%.


Aside from Vermont, the other most popular states for moving destinations last year were South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, and West Virginia, with inbound rates ranging from 58% - 63%. 

Why are New Jerseyans moving away?

Probably for the same reasons you've considered moving away. States with lower-density and more affordable costs of living have been turning more heads in recent years. And the property taxes, rent, insurance rates and housing costs in New Jersey? Some of the highest in the country. A less-crowded, more affordable style of living is what movers are leaning toward.


Here are the Top states for outbound movers in 2023:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Illinois
  3. North Dakota
  4. New York
  5. Michigan
  6. California
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Kansas

Does this surprise you? I'm not shocked in the least. New Jersey's a great place, but if your math isn't mathing in terms of costs of living, moving away might be a good next step.

