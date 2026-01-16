When it comes to grocery shopping in the Philadelphia region, it may surprise you what the most popular grocery retailer actually is. In fact, the grocery retailer with the biggest market share isn't necessarily the store with the most locations in our area. So who is the top store? And are you surprised? Let's dig in.

Which Grocery Chain Has the Most Stores in the Philly-Region?

Our area is home to several grocery retail chains. First, however, let's take a look at which stores have the most locations. You have to figure that would play a role in which stores are the most popular for shoppers, right? Well, it turns that isn't necessarily true.

Who has the most stores in our area? That title is held by Acme. Axios estimates that there are approximately 80 Acme stores in the Philadelphia region. They're pretty closely followed by Giant (with 64 stores) and Target (with 46) stores.

In the meantime, Walmart has 45 locations across the area. Trailing further back are retailers like ShopRite. We estimate that there are about 25 ShopRite stores in Philly. In fact, 13 of those stores are within the City of Philadelphia itself.

What Is the Philly-Region's Top Grocery Retailer?

Alright, now that we've taken a look at which retailers have the most stores in our area, it's a question of where people in our area are grocery shopping?

It turns out the area's most popular grocery is... Walmart. In our area it's believed that 1 out of every 5 shoppers using a Walmart store, according to Axios.com.

This follows the trend of shoppers nationwide. In fact, it's more popular nationally. Reports from Progressive Grocer found that in spite of growing competition, Walmart controls nearly 21% of all grocery sales in the U.S. That's impressive.

Now let's look at all of the grocery stores in the top 10 in our region. How did Acme and Giant rank? We found out:

