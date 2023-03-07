Today is National Cereal Day (Tuesday, March 7th) so pour yourself a bowl and celebrate.

Cereal is such a great thing. I love it. You can have it anytime and it's soooo good. You can obviously eat it for breakfast, lunch on the go, or an easy dinner when you don't feel like cooking. I even like cereal dry as a snack. A bring a bag of Crispix to work almost everyday.

The people of New Jersey have spoken. TopNJCasinos.com analyzed well-known cereal Google searches from the past year and came up with a list of New Jersey's go-to cereals.

You may be surprised. Here are the winners, from 10 to 1.

#10 - Froot Loops

This is a popular one in my house. The colors make it fun.

#9 - Reese's Puffs

I love the candy...it's my favorite, but the cereal is a little too sweet for my in the morning.

#8 - Corn Flakes

This is one of my favorites. I can't believe it wasn't higher on the list. It deserves to be top 3. I like the crunch of it, so am careful not to put too much milk in the bowl.

#7 - Fruity Pebbles

This guy must be from Jersey.

#6 Count Chocula

I don't think I've ever had this but, clearly a lot of New Jerseyians have. One of my favorite ice cream shops in Ocean City, NJ even made a treat with it. Doesn't that look good?

#5 Frosted Flakes

This is also high on my list because it's just corn flakes with a frosting. Yum.

#4 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

I love cinnamon toast, but, not a fan of the cereal, but obviously a lot of people in New Jersey like it.

#3 Lucky Charms

They're magically delicious, especially in New Jersey. I know you're going to think I'm crazy, but I've never had it before. I stick to the classics. Although some could argue Lucky Charms is a classic. Hmmm.

#2 - Cheerios

A true classic. I prefer Cheerios without milk though, as a snack. I like Honey Nut Cheerios too, but need milk with those.

#1 - Rice Krispies

I've enjoyed these since I was a kid. I call them just Krispies. Snap, Crackle and Pop are so cute. They come in a chocolate version too, but, I love the original.

Seems odd, but, I read online that 11% of people put the milk in the bowl BEFORE pouring the cereal in. What??? Doesn't that make a splash when you pour it in? That would be a mess.

Cereal is a big business. The sales in the United States alone are over $21 billion a year. Wow.

My family is certainly doing our part. Haha.

